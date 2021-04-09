ASU Baseball: Alabama State falls to Jackson State after big seventh inning

by Janae Smith

JACKSON, Miss. | Alabama State dropped the opening game of their Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) series to Jackson State 8-3 after a big seventh inning by the Tigers.

Alabama State (12-15, 8-5 SWAC) trailed early and tied the game up in the sixth inning on a solo home run by Santiago Garcia, before Jackson State added another run in the bottom half of the inning to take a 2-1 lead. The Hornets were able to grab the lead again in the top of the seventh inning when Jabronski Williams delivered a two-run single to right to score Chris Lewis and AJ Gardner for a 3-2 lead.

However, Jackson State used three RBI hits, a passed ball and a fielder’s choice to put six runs on the board in the bottom half of the seventh inning for the final margin.

Alabama State was held to just five hits by a pair of Jackson State pitchers – Anthony Becerra and Steven Davila in the loss. Payton Harris (0-1) suffered the loss after going 1.1 innings and giving up six runs (four earned) on four hits with a pair of strikeouts. He was one of three pitchers used on the day and came on in relief of Breon Pooler who went 5.2 innings and gave up a pair of runs on four hits with four strikeouts.

The series continues Saturday afternoon at 3 pm inside Braddy Field.

