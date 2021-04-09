ASU Football: Game Preview: Alabama State set for final home game of unprecedented spring football season Saturday afternoon

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State will take the field one last time at ASU Stadium in the 2021 unprecedented spring football season this Saturday against Mississippi Valley State.

Kick is set for 2 pm and can be seen on The CW Montgomery locally and regionally and also on the Hornet Sports Network, and the game can also be heard on the Hornet Sports Network and its affiliates.

Alabama State (2-2, 2-1 SWAC) has two games remaining on the regular season schedule and controls its destiny in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) with the championship game set for May 1. The Hornets are currently tied with Jackson State in the standings with one conference loss, while they are a game back of Alabama A&M. However, Jackson State and Alabama A&M play each other this weekend and the Magic City Classic is set for next weekend in Birmingham in games involving the top three teams in the East Division.

The Hornets look to rebound following a 14-7 loss to South Carolina State last weekend despite 191 yards through the air from Ryan Nettles that earned him another SWAC Newcomer of the Week award. The redshirt freshman has thrown for 597 yards and five touchdowns through four games this season and has completed a pass to nine different receivers led by Michael Jefferson with 18 receptions for 184 yards and one touchdown, while Jahod Booker has grabbed 11 receptions for 137 yards and a touchdown. Jeremiah Hixon, returning after a season-ending injury in 2019, has grabbed eight receptions for 141 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Ezra Gray, just three weeks removed from one of the top performances in the country with over 300 yards of total offense against Jackson State, leads Alabama State in rushing with 304 yards on 54 carries with three touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the football, Alabama State has forced seven turnovers including four interceptions including two last week against South Carolina State (Sean Harper and Eric Felts). Irshaad Davis leads Alabama State with 24 tackles while Colton Adams has recorded 18 in just a pair of games after an injury. Meanwhile, James Burgess and Rodney Echols have each recorded 13 tackles from their defensive back position.

Alabama State has recorded 28 tackles for loss and eight sacks on the year.

Mississippi Valley State (0-2, 0-2 SWAC) enters the weekend in search of its first victory of the year after a heartbreaking 24-17 loss to UAPB last weekend. The Delta Devils have played two games this season due to COVID-19 protocols and are led by running back Darius Williams with 123 yards on 15 carries, while Jalani Eason has thrown for 22 yards and connected with nine different receivers.

