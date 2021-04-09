Baptist Health to Continue Mask Requirements after Statewide Mandate Ends

by Alabama News Network Staff



Baptist Health announced Friday that people will be required to continue wearing masks in all facilities.

Officials with the healthcare facility said even though the statewide mandate ends at 5:00PM Friday, the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Alabama Hospital Association encourage masking in healthcare facilities to continue.

“As it has been throughout the pandemic, the safety and health of our team members, patients and visitors are our top priorities and we firmly believe that masking helps contribute to a safer environment,” Baptist Health officials said. “We continue to vaccinate as many people as possible while practicing healthy habits to help combat the spread of COVID-19.”

For more information on COVID-19 protocols at Baptist Health, visit baptistfirst.org.