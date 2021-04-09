Farmers Get Training Course on Produce Safety

by Alabama News Network Staff

Area farmers had the chance to get free training to help them grow and process produce safely.

A course was offered at Harvest Tyme Ministries in Fort Deposit.

Organizer Janet Johnson is a regional agent who specializes in food quality and food safety with the Alabama Cooperative Extension System of Alabama A&M University and Auburn University.

The course taught farmers about growing, handing, storing and transporting produce safely.

Local farmers, produce growers and agricultural students from the Lowndes County Career Tech Center learned about the passage of the Food Safety Modernization Act and how prevention is key to helping maintain the safety of our food supply.