Hyundai Prepares to Unveil Montgomery-Built Santa Cruz

by Alabama News Network Staff

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz – Photo from Hyundai USA

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz – Photo from Hyundai USA

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz – Photo from Hyundai USA

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz – Photo from Hyundai USA







Hyundai has released the first teaser photos of its new Santa Cruz, which it is calling a sport adventure vehicle.

The company says the 2022 Santa Cruz will break new ground within the SUV, truck and crossover segments by offering a new category of vehicle unlike anything else in the U.S. market.

The Santa Cruz will be produced at Hyundai’s Montgomery assembly plant this summer.

“Santa Cruz, with its bold styling, breaks open all-new segment territory, both for Hyundai and the industry as a whole. Open-bed flexibility coupled with closed-cabin security meets the changing everyday needs of its adventure-oriented buyers, while powerful and efficient engines and superb maneuverability ensure it is a pleasure to drive in urban or off-road environments. Our customers will wonder just how they managed before owning one,” said Jose Munoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America.

The Santa Cruz will be unveiled digitally on Thursday, April 15 at 11 a.m. CDT on hyundaiusa.com