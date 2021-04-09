Judge Reduces Bond of Man Accused of Killing Elmore County Woman

by Alabama News Network Staff

A district judge has reduced the bond of the man accused of killing a missing Elmore County woman.

Elmore County District Judge Glenn Goggans reduced 65-year-old Thomas Whitehurst’s bond to $250,000 cash only. In addition, Whitehurst is only allowed to have limited travel to certain places, including work and visits with his attorney.

Whitehurst is accused of killing his ex-wife Starr Mulder who disappeared in 2016. Mulder’s body was later found in the Conecuh National Forest in Covington County in 2020. Once her remains were identified, Whitehurst was arrested and charged with her murder in March 2021.

Whitehurst was originally placed in the Elmore County Jail on a $1,000,000 bond. Whitehurst’s attorneys argued during a bond hearing that the amount was excessive because their client did not have a criminal record.

Judge Goggans found probable cause on Tuesday to send Whitehurst’s case to the Grand Jury.