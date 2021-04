Montgomery Zoo Delays Zoo Weekend Festivities Saturday Due to Storms

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Montgomery Zoo said Friday that due to storms impacting the River Region, Zoo Weekend festivities planned for April 10 will be delayed until 12PM.

The Montgomery Zoo will open for its regular operating hours at 9AM though.

All Zoo Weekend festivities such as games, rides, entertainment, live animal presentations and concessions will start at Noon and conclude at 5PM.

Zoo Weekend runs every Saturday through the end of April.