New COVID-19 Alabama School Dashboard Released

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Department of Public Health has released a new school dashboard of coronavirus cases as of April 9. The latest report shows a slight increase from last week, although several systems did not report due to spring break.

ADPH says because of spring break, there may be breaks or irregularities in reporting.

Overall, there were 257 COVID-19 cases involving Alabama’s public schools for the week, up from 236 the week before. The dashboard doesn’t specify whether the cases involve students, teachers or other school employees.

In the Montgomery metro area, here are the number of cases for last week. The numbers in parentheses are from the week before:

Montgomery Public Schools – 11

Autauga County Schools – 5

Elmore County Schools – 9

Pike Road Schools – Less than 5

Dallas County Schools – Less than 5

Selma City Schools – 0

