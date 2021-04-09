Prattville Local Business Owners Can Now Decide To Require Masks or Not

by Ja Nai Wright

The state of Alabama is officially no longer under a statewide mask mandate. Although some cities like Montgomery and Birmingham have their own mandate, most areas are following Governor Kay Ivey’s plan for the state, which is to simply recommend masks.

Prattville is one of those areas that follows Governor Ivey’s plan, that gives businesses the opportunity to decide if they want to enforce mask wearing or not.

Most businesses in downtown Prattville did not require people to come in with masks because most times there are only a few people in the stores at a time. A lot of the business owners say they were able to thrive despite the pandemic, most saw little change in the number of customers they had so the mask order does not change much for them.

Governor Kay Ivey Issued a new Safer Apart Order, this includes new signage that local businesses can place outside their doors to let the public know if they require a mask or not. This new order goes into affect at 5 p.m., Friday, April 9th, and extends until 5 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5th 2021