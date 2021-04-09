Severe Storms Likely Tonight Into Saturday!

by Shane Butler

Strong to severe storms are likely tonight through late Saturday morning. Storms occuring now are capable of large hail and damaging winds. This threat will continue through the late evening hours. Overnight we expect more storms to advance eastward out of MS and into the state. There could be a few discrete cells out ahead of the main line that might produce a few tornadoes! The main line will more likely contain damaging winds with the potential for a few quick spin up tornadoes.The main line enters west Alabama around 4am and quickly moves eastward through the state. You should secure any items such as lawn furniture or garbage cans around the yard. It’s important to have ways of receiving warnings overnight. Looks like the storm threat shift east into GA by midday Saturday. We could actually see some sunshine during the afternoon hours. A better looking day is setting up for sunday. We’re thinking sunshine with temps topping out in the upper 70s. Sunny and dry conditions stick around through Monday and Tuesday. Temps respond with highs in the lower 80s. More rain/storms heads our way around the middle of next week.