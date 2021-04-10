17th Annual Autism Crawfish Boil Held at Riverwalk Stadium

by Alabama News Network Staff

Easterseals Central Alabama and the all-volunteer Mudbug Ball Committee hosted the 17th Annual Autism Crawfish Boil at Riverwalk Stadium in downtown Montgomery today.

This event helps kick off Autism Awareness Month.

More than 4,000 pounds of crawfish were cooked and bagged for pickup at appointment times, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The bags had not only crawfish, but corn, potatoes, sausage, celery, garlic and onions.

Autism Crawfish Boil Committee Chair Stefania Jones says all proceeds go to Easterseals and the services it provides through its autism spectrum disorder clinic.

“Since I’ve been doing this, I can’t tell you how many moms I’ve encountered that said,’You have no idea what it feels like to hear my son say ‘I love you mommy’ because they were just nonverbal for so long. So every time you come out here and support this cause, some mommy is going to here ‘I love you mommy’ for the first time thanks to what you’ve been able to help us do,” Jones told Alabama News Network.

They are hoping to raise $30,000 this year.

The Lacy Lynn and Todd Fulmer Band provided live music.