A Few More Showers or Storms Saturday Night; A Pleasant Spring Sunday

by Ben Lang

It was a stormy Saturday morning across central and south Alabama as a strong line of storms marched through mainly southwest Alabama near and south of highway 80. Outside of strong winds, the leading edge of these storms produced heavy rain and frequent lightning. Behind the leading edge, light to moderate rain continued for much of Saturday morning. However, sunshine became abundant for some during the afternoon. Temperatures recovered into the low and mid 70s.

However, we might not be completely done with showers and storms. The main cold front associated with Friday night’s severe weather is still to our northwest. It pushes through our area tonight, and as it does so, isolated showers and even storms develop along it. Not everyone sees rain, and tonight’s storms remain sub-severe. Lows fall into the upper 50s.

A few stray showers may linger through early Sunday morning across southeast Alabama as the front exits the state. Sunshine becomes abundant for the rest of the day, with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Sunday night turns cooler with lows in the low 50s.

Monday looks mainly sunny and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s. Monday features a large temperatures range between the daytime high and nighttime low, with lows in the mid and upper 50s.

Clouds increase for the rest of the week. Multiple upper level disturbances and surface fronts impacts Alabama next week. However, models haven’t shown much consistency on which days feature a better chance for rain versus the others. Moisture may be limited as a front rolls through our area Tuesday. Temperatures turn cooler behind Tuesday’s front, with highs in the mid 70s and low in the 50s Wednesday through Friday. Each day could feature more clouds than sunshine, but the rain chances look rather spotty through Friday.

Better chances for rain potentially return to our forecast next weekend. Meanwhile, temperatures remain near or just below average with highs in the low 70s and lows in the 50s.