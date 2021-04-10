Pedestrian Hit, Killed by RV on Interstate 65 South of Clanton

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama state troopers say a pedestrian has died after being hit by an RV on Interstate 65 in Chilton County.

Investigators say 31-year-old Zachary Rutherford of Danville was hit by an RV driven by 41-year-old Huimin Harrison of Madison, Wisconsin. The accident happened about 9:46 p.m. last night.

Rutherford was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash occurred on Interstate 65 at the 198 mile marker, approximately seven miles south of Clanton.