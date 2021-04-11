Cool Nights But Very Warm Afternoons Through Tuesday

by Ben Lang

Sunday’s weather was about as nice as you could hope for in early April. Sunshine was abundant and afternoon highs warmed into the 70s to low 80s. This evening looks clear and mild with temperatures gradually falling from the upper 60s to low 60s between 7 and 11PM. Overnight lows range from the upper 40s to low 50s under a clear sky.

Monday features tons of sunshine again, but looks quite a bit warmer. Afternoon highs soar into the mid 80s in most locations. Despite the very warm afternoon, overnight lows fall into the mid 50s. Clouds increase Tuesday, though looks like the chance for rain stays very low. Despite more clouds, afternoon high temperatures likely reach the mid 80s in most locations again. Tuesday night lows fall into the upper 50s.

Models now indicate a better chance for rain Wednesday. Looks like a slow-moving cold front finally sinks south through Alabama during the day. Showers and storms appear at least scattered in coverage as it does so. The front slides to our south Wednesday night, setting up cooler weather for the rest of the week. Even with the front to our south, we may deal with fairly widespread cloud-cover Thursday and Friday. There’s also a chance for showers both days, although the coverage looks to remain rather sparse. Temperatures top out in the low to mid 70s each afternoon, with overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

The pattern remains unsettled next weekend, though neither Saturday nor Sunday appear to be washouts at this time. However, we may contend with a mostly cloudy sky each day outside of the chance for showers. Meanwhile, afternoon highs remain just below average for this time of year. Expect Saturday and Sunday’s temperatures to top out in the low or mid 70s. Overnight lows fall into the 50s.