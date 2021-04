Homeowners, Group Seek Action on Alabama Power’s Solar Fee

by Alabama News Network Staff

Homeowners and an environmental group are asking federal regulators to step in over Alabama Power’s fees on home solar panels, fees that environmental groups argue purposely discourages the use of solar in the sun-rich state.

The petition filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission asserts that the Alabama Public Service Commission violated federal law when it upheld the fees.

It asks the commission to initiate an enforcement action against the PSC, directing the state agency to order Alabama Power to sell electricity to solar customers at non-discriminatory rates.

