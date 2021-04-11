Honda Recalls More than 628,000 Vehicles to Replace Fuel Pumps

by Alabama News Network Staff

Honda is recalling more than 628,000 vehicles in the U.S. to replace fuel pumps that can fail, causing the engines to stall.

The recall covers much of the Honda and Acura model lineup from the 2018 to 2020 model years including the CR-V small SUV, the company’s top-selling U.S. vehicle.

The company says the impeller, which is the rotating part of the pump, could be defective.

Honda says it has no reports of crashes or injuries. Owners will be notified by mail in late May and dealers will replace the fuel pumps for free.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)