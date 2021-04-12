Alabama Democratic Party Wants Investigation into Sec. of State John Merrill

by Alabama News Network Staff

The head of the Alabama Democratic Party says he wants an investigation into Republican Secretary of State John Merrill.

Merrill announced last week that he would not be seeking political office in next year’s elections. He has said he made choices that were not in the best interest of his family. He told al.com that he had an inappropriate relationship with a woman outside his marriage.

“We’ve been clear, John Merrill’s personal life is just that – personal. But what is not personal is access to state resources like a state vehicle, state cell phone and any other taxpayer funded benefits of being Alabama’s Secretary of State,” Alabama Democratic Party Executive Director Wade Perry said in a statement.

Perry says the Alabama Democratic Party is calling on Attorney General Steve Marshall and other law enforcement officials to open an investigation into Merrill.