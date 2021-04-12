ASU Soccer: Top-seeded Alabama State holds off furious Jackson State rally, advances to championship match

by Janae Smith

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas | For the first time since 2017, top-seeded Alabama State will play for the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championship match following a 3-2 victory over No. 4 seed Jackson State in the semifinals Friday afternoon.

Alabama State (8-2-1) jumped on the board in the first half when McKenna Wiscombe scored the first of her two goals on the day in the 36th minute on a pass from Teaggan Ilela for the 1-0 lead. The score would stay that way until the 47th minute when Ilela took a long pass from the back and touched it over to Wiscombe who pushed it into the goal for a 2-0 lead.

The lead would grow to 3-0 on a goal from Kassandra Schoen on an assist from Wiscombe in the 61st minute. The Lady Hornets would have to hold off a furious Jackson State rally as the Tigers got on the board in the 71st minute, before getting another in the 88th minute. However, Alabama State was able to clear the ball out of the back in the final two minutes to seal the victory.

Madison Roop, the SWAC goalkeeper of the year, recorded three saves in the victory.

Alabama State advances to Sunday’s championship match against either No. 2 seed Grambling State or No. 6 seed Southern on the SWAC Digital Network.

