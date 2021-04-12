Dallas County Deputies Searching for Two Women They Say Are Armed and Dangerous

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two women wanted on several charges. They say the women are armed and dangerous.

Deputies say JohnDakita Hall and Jameria Jones are wanted on two counts of attempted murder, firing a gun into an occupied vehicle, attempted kidnapping and robbery.

Investigators say on Wednesday, April 7, around 10:30 p.m. Jones drove Hall to a person’s home. That’s where they say Hall fired a gun several times at the victim, hitting the victim’s car and home.

Investigators say Hall then hit the victim in the head with the gun and took her cell phone. While the victim was trying to drive off, Hall and Jones chased the victim in their car and fired shots, according to deputies. One bullet hit the victim’s trunk.

The victim ran inside a convenience store to call police. Investigators say Hall went into the store and took the store phone away. They say Hall then tried to force the victim inside the vehicle that she and Jones were in.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of JohnDakita Hall and Jameria Jones, call Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

Here are their descriptions:

JohnDakita Hall – Age 35, 5’1″ tall, 210 lbs.

Jameria Jones – Age 22, 5’02” tall, 214 lbs.