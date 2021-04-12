General Assignment Reporter / MMJ

by Laura Ross

Alabama News Network is accepting applications for a General Assignment Reporter/MMJ position for the local CBS affiliate, WAKA-TV CBS8 and the local ABC affiliate WNCF-TV ABC32 in Montgomery, AL. The person hired must be creative and energetic. At least one year of reporting experience in television news, either as a specialized or general assignment reporter, is strongly preferred. Live reporting experience is a plus. This position requires the ability to shoot, write and edit news stories while upholding standards for fairness and accuracy. The successful candidate must update the station website and social media platforms with text, photos and videos, as needed. Knowledge of camera gear and non-linear editing is a requirement. The candidate must be able to lift and carry 25 pounds and have a good driving record. Benefits include a generous vacation policy, 401 (k) and health insurance plan. College degree in Communications or related field required. Send resume, DVD or link to jobs@waka.com or mail to Human Resources, Alabama News Network, 100 Interstate Park Drive, Suite 120, Montgomery, AL 36109, No Phone Calls, please. EOE