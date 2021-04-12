Governor Ivey Signs Alcohol Delivery Bill into Law

by Alabama News Network Staff

Starting October 1, 2021, people in Alabama will be able to have beer, wine, and liquor delivered to their homes.

The Governor’s Office confirmed to Alabama News Network that Governor Kay Ivey signed the alcohol delivery bill into law on Monday.

The beverages would only be delivered to people age 21 and older by companies licensed to deliver. There would also be limits on how much could be delivered in a 24-hour period.

Delivery services must obtain a license and pay the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board a non-refundable filing fee of $100 and a $250 license fee.

Businesses that can deliver alcohol include grocery stores, independent package stores, wineries, distilleries, breweries, and restaurants.

Lawmakers debated alcohol delivery bills for years, but the proposal never won final approval until this session.