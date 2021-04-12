Reward Increased in 2017 Murder Case of Ladarious Lymon and Javon Banks in Butler County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Central Alabama CrimeStoppers has announced that reward money is being doubled to $10,000 in an attempt to solve the murders of Ladarious Devante Lymon and Javon Cortez Banks in Butler County.

CrimeStoppers is now offering $5,000 on top of the $5,000 offered by the state.

On October 26, 2017, at approximately 9:12 a.m., Lymon and Banks, both 22 years old and from Butler County, were found dead in a Ford Mustang at the Lighthouse Pentecostal Church located just off of Airport Road in Greenville.

Both of them had multiple gunshot wounds and were the victims of an apparent homicide.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.