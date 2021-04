by Alabama News Network Staff

A Selma teenager was killed in an apparent shootout over the weekend.

Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford said a 17-year-old, whose name has not been released, was shot and killed in the 800 block of First Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Police have charged 16-year-old David Cole with capital murder and a 15-year-old with felony murder.

Cole is expected to make his first court appearance Monday afternoon before Dallas County Judge Collins Pettaway.