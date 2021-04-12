Showers Returning This Week

by Shane Butler



High pressure over the deeps south is giving us a mostly sunny and warm start to the workweek. The high will slide eastward but still close enough for another warm day Tuesday. Temps will reach the mid 80s under abundant sunshine. Heading into midweek, we have a frontal boundary approaching the state. This will tap some moisture and we’ll bring back the chance for rain and storms Wednesday. At this point, we don’t see anything too strong or severe but we always closely monitor storm development in the spring. The front will move south of us and hover over the northern gulf coast. This will be close enough for us to keep the chance for showers in the forecast, especially across our southern counties. Temps will be noticeably cooler behind the front for the later half of the work week. Morning lows fall off into the upper 40s to lower 50s while daytime highs only manage lower 70s. Disturbances are expected to move along the front over the upcoming weekend. We’ll keep the chance for showers going but don’t expect a complete washout by any means. Temps will continue in the 70s for highs and lows in the 50s.