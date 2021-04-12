Summer Program Brings Over 200 Jobs For Montgomery Youth

by Kay McCabe

Mayor Reed invites Montgomery teenagers and young adults to apply for the Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program

The program will provide job opportunities to approximately 200 youth and young adults in Montgomery

MONTGOMERY – Mayor Steven L. Reed today announced plans for the City of Montgomery to hire approximately 200 teenagers and young adults as part of the Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program.

“As we continue our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, we are committed to ensuring everyone in our community can access meaningful workforce opportunities – including our youth,” Mayor Reed said. “The Mayor’s Summer Youth Employment Program will provide on-the-job experience, professional workplace training and good pay to more than 200 young adults and teenagers in Montgomery. It’s an initiative we hope to expand each year.”

The program provides job opportunities to Montgomery youth ages 15 years old and older who will gain valuable pay and experience working for various City departments and/or initiatives, like the Outdoor Adventure Program or MGM LEAPS. Applications will be accepted online via the City’s website, www.montgomeryal.gov. Those interested in working on the MGM LEAPS initiative should visit www.montgomeryed.org/mgmleaps to apply.

Created and coordinated in partnership with the Montgomery Education Foundation, MGM LEAPS is a 6 week, full-day, no cost summer program that begins on June 14 and ends July 23. Applicants who are selected to serve as staff for MGM LEAPS will lead classroom learning using full scripted and supported reading and math curriculum focused on Civil Rights History and Arts for K-5th graders.

The Outdoor Adventure Program was crafted by the City’s Parks & Recreation Department to introduce Montgomery youth to new and unique active hobbies. Those who are selected for the Outdoor Adventure Program will assist in coordinating unique outdoor experiences, including kayaking, horseback riding and more. The City will offer free training for youth instructors and staff.

For more information, please visit www.montgomeryal.gov or www.montgomeryed.org/mgmleaps.