Update: Attempted Murder Suspects in Dallas County Turn Themselves In

by Alabama News Network Staff

UPDATE: The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office says JohnDakita Hall and Jameria Jones are now both in custody. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers had put out an urgent message earlier today that they were being sought.

CrimeStoppers got an anonymous tip at approximately 1:10 p.m. today saying Hall and were in Selma inside a credit union. The two were not captured at the credit union but turned themselves over to authorities shortly after leaving there.

They were wanted on a series of charges from an incident that happened on Wednesday, April 7.

Hall is being charged with two counts of attempted murder, firing a gun into an occupied building/vehicle, robbery 1st degree, and attempted kidnapping 2nd degree. Her bond will be set at $180,000 consolidated.

Jones is also being charged with two counts of attempted murder, firing a gun into an occupied building/vehicle, robbery 1st degree, and attempted kidnapping 2nd degree. The bond will be set at $180,000 consolidated.