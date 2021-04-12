Very Warm Monday And Tuesday; Rain Returns Wednesday

by Ben Lang

Monday is off to another sunny start across central and south Alabama. Morning lows fell into the upper 40s and low 50s, but midday temperatures soared into the mid and upper 70s. Monday looks quite a bit warmer than Sunday was, with well above-average values for this time of year. Expect highs in the mid 80s. Despite the very warm afternoon, temperatures cool considerably overnight. Lows fall into the low to mid 50s.

Clouds increase Tuesday, but there should be a decent amount of sunshine in the mix too. Temperatures look very warm once more, with highs in the mid 80s. The chance for showers and some storms returns Tuesday. A cold front currently situated to our north slowly sinks south into central Alabama. By the afternoon, showers and storms appear fairly likely to form along it. However, rain may remain somewhat scattered in nature. Severe storms are not in the forecast. The front pushes to our south Wednesday night. That sets up cooler temperatures for the rest of the week.

Clouds and perhaps some showers linger behind the front Thursday. We won’t experience the extraordinary warmth of Monday and Tuesday, however. Expect highs only in the low to mid 70s. Thursday night lows fall into the low to mid 50s. Rinse and repeat Friday… More clouds than sun, spotty showers, and highs in the low or mid 70s.

The somewhat unsettled pattern continues through next weekend. Still, neither Saturday nor Sunday appear as washouts, but some showers are possible each day. Otherwise, the sky may remain mostly cloudy through next weekend. Meanwhile, looks like temperatures remain near or just below normal with highs in the low to mid 70s and lows in the 50s.