Virus Recovery Funds to Promote Tourism on Alabama Coast

by Alabama News Network Staff

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (AP) — Beach season is heating up, and Alabama’s coast is getting federal money to help recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The Commerce Department’s Economic Development Administration says it’s providing the Alabama Gulf Coast Convention and Visitors Bureau with $800,000 to fund a marketing program. Officials hope to boost business and reclaim tourists who couldn’t visit during the COVID-19 shutdown. Combined with $200,000 in local funding, the money will go toward marketing strategies that include research into the best ways to advertise.

