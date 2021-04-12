Warm First Half of Week

by Ryan Stinnett

MONDAY/TUESDAY: Today will feature plenty of sunshine with warm temperatures as highs will top out in the low to mid-80s across Central and South Alabama. Tuesday will start off with plenty of sunshine, but clouds will start to move in before midday and continue to build a little through the rest of the day. We will remain dry, and it will be another very warm day with highs in the mid-80.

RAIN CHANCES RETURN: A system will move through the area on Wednesday that will bring a chance of showers from late morning through the afternoon and evening, before dissipating during the late-night and overnight hours. Rain totals will be highest in the south and southwestern portions of Central Alabama. Highs will be in the upper 60s to the upper 70s.

Thursday and Friday will be mild days with a mix of sun and clouds both days and highs in the low 70s. We will need to mention a few scattered showers will be possible both days, but most locations will remain dry as rain chances look to be around 20%.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Saturday starts off with scattered areas of rain, but the rest of the weekend looks mainly dry. Skies will stay mostly cloudy on Saturday with highs reaching the low 70s. Sunday will be another mainly cloudy day with highs in the low 70s.

Be blessed and highly favored!!!

Ryan