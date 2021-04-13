2 Men Charged with Running Practice without Medical License

by Alabama News Network Staff

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Officials say two men operating an Alabama business have been arrested and accused of practicing medicine without a license. William Timothy Rogers and Steven Douglas Elliott were arrested for the felony charge following a search warrant of their Birmingham business, WaveTech Therapy. The Alabama Board of Medical Examiners says the arrests were the result of a joint investigation between the board the U.S. Secret Service Birmingham Cyber Fraud Task Force and the Homewood Police Department. WaveTech Therapy offered treatment for erectile dysfunction, chronic pain and neuropathy. The board says additional charges may be filed. It’s unclear whether Rogers or Elliott has an attorney.

