Alabama Senate Approves Lottery and Casino Legislation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Senate has approved a lottery and casino legislation as lawmakers make a third attempt to advance a gambling bill this session. Senators on Tuesday voted 23-9 for the proposed constitutional amendment would establish a state lottery and allow nine casino sites in the states. Casino and sports betting sites would be located in Jefferson County, Mobile County, Macon County, Greene County, Houston County and either Jackson or DeKalb counties as well as three sites owned by Poarch Band of Creek Indians.

If approved by the Senate, the bill will move to the House of Representatives.