Alabama Senate Approves Lottery, Casino Bill

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama Senate has approved a lottery and casino legislation as lawmakers make a third attempt to advance a gambling bill this session.

Senators voted 23-9 for the proposed constitutional amendment would establish a state lottery and allow nine casino sites in the states.

Casino and sports betting sites would be located in Macon County as well as Jefferson County, Mobile County, Greene County, Houston County and either Jackson or DeKalb counties as well as three sites owned by Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Those sites are in Montgomery, Wetumpka and Atmore.

The bill will move to the House of Representatives.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)