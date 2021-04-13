ASU Bowling: Savanna Razor earns honorable mention honors on NTCA Central Region team

by Janae Smith

NASHVILLE, Tenn. | Alabama State freshman Savanna Razor was the lone selection from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) on the National Ten Pin Coaches Association Central Region team, earning honorable mention honors.

Razor was named the Freshman and Bowler of the Year in the SWAC this past season after helping Alabama State to a runner-up finish in the regular season. She was named First Team All-Conference after a 202.25 average pinfall through the regular season conference play and amassed a league-high 4,005 pins during 20 matches played.

The all-region teams are a new idea brought about in part because the COVID-19 pandemic greatly limited intersectional play this year and there was a concern from the association that deserving student-athletes might be overlooked on the traditional All-America team since coaches have not seen each team play.

The all-region team was the result of voting by participating head coaches.

