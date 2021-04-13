ASU Football: Davis and Nettles earn SWAC Weekly honors following victory over Mississippi Valley State

by Janae Smith

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | Alabama State redshirt freshman Ryan Nettles and sophomore defensive back Irshaad Davis were awarded weekly honors from the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) following the Hornets’ win over Mississippi Valley State, announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Nettles was awarded the SWAC Newcomer of the Week for the fourth time this season after a game in which he passed for 305 yards in a 42-17 victory over Mississippi Valley State. He finished the day with a career-high three touchdowns through the air and another on the ground in the win and finished 20-for-34 on the day passing. He finished with touchdown passes of 59, 15, and 14 yards and added a 14-yard touchdown to go along with his 83 rushing yards (388 of total offense).

Meanwhile, Davis earned his first SWAC Defensive Player of the Week honor after recording eight tackles to lead Alabama State in their win on Saturday. He finished the game with five stops and a pass breakup, and also recorded his first interception of the year returning it 14 yards. Davis also nearly teamed up for a touchdown on a fumble recovery that was called back due to a penalty.

Alabama State travels to Birmingham (Ala.) next Saturday to face Alabama A&M in the Magic City Classic with the East Division crown on the line with the Bulldogs win over Jackson State Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm and can be seen on ESPNU. The game will also be carried by the Hornet Sports Network.

Follow the Hornets

For complete coverage of Alabama State University football, follow the Hornets on social media @BamaStateFB (Twitter), /BamaStateSports (Facebook), and @BamaStateSports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Alabama State athletics at BamaStateSports.com.