Auburn Police Department Arrests Man on Felony Warrants

by Alabama News Network Staff

An Auburn man who reportedly stole multiple bank cards and made unauthorized purchases is now in custody.

According to the Auburn Police Department, the theft was reported on Feb. 22, 2021, on the 700 block of Heard Avenue. Ardarius Divante Ferrell was noted as the suspect and after an investigation was identified to be the offender.

Warrants were obtained for Ferrell’s arrest and Auburn Police Division officers located him on April 10. Ferrell is charged with three counts of fraudulent use of credit/debit card, three counts of theft of property to the third degree.