Gov. Kay Ivey Issues Statement on Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

by Alabama News Network Staff

Gov. Kay Ivey has issued a statement on the federal government recommendation that use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine be paused.

In a joint statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

Gov. Ivey says out of an abundance of caution, Alabama will temporarily pause Johnson & Johnson shots being given in the state. That was repeated this morning by State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris.

“COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for Alabama. It is important to know that the adverse effects potentially stemming from the Johnson & Johnson shot have been extremely rare in the country, but out of an abundance of caution, Alabama is temporarily pausing these shots until we know more. I commend Dr. Harris for taking this swift step in our state so that we can continue moving forward, getting shots in the arms and putting COVID-19 behind us once and for all.”