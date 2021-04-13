Jackson Hospital Pausing Use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

by Alabama News Network Staff

Jackson Hospital says it will follow the government recommendation that use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine be paused.

In a joint statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration says it is investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

Jackson Hospital says in suspending the use of the J&J vaccine, it will use Pfizer or Moderna vaccines only.

Jackson Hospital and Clinic will hold vaccination clinics in the Prattville and Montgomery areas. In conjunction with the Alabama Department of Public Health, all Alabama residents aged 16 and older are eligible for the vaccine.

Vaccination locations include:

• Jackson Hospital – 1725 Pine Street Montgomery

• The Jackson Clinic Urgent Care – 1840 East Main Street Prattville

• Jackson Apothecary – 1842 East Main Street Prattville

Appointments are required for all vaccination clinics. Those eligible can schedule an appointment at jackson.org

Jackson Hospital says people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 90 days are not eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination at this time.