Johnston Taylor Granted Youthful Offender Status in Deaths of Rod, Paula Bramblett

by Alabama News Network Staff

Johnston Taylor, the teenage driver charged in the fatal wreck that killed “The Voice of the Auburn Tigers” Rod Bramblett and his wife Paula in 2019, has been granted youthful offender status.

He is charged with two counts of manslaughter. His arraignment has been set for April 28.

Court records show Taylor was speeding on the night of May 25, 2019, when he slammed into the back of the Brambletts’ SUV.

The wreck happened at the intersection of Shug Jordan Parkway and West Samford Avenue in Auburn.

The Brambletts and Taylor were taken to East Alabama Medical Center for treatment the night of the wreck. Paula Bramblett died in the emergency room of internal injuries. She was 52. Rod Bramblett died of a head injury after being flown to Birmingham for treatment. He was 53.