Montgomery County Mugshots (03/25/21-04/03/21)

by Janae Smith

1/20 Montgomery County Mugshots 03.25-04.03

2/20 BURKETT, MICHAEL – Domestic Violence 2nd-Burglary III

3/20 COBB, JESSICA – Robbery 3rd

4/20 COCHRAN, STANLEY – Parole Violation

5/20 COLEMAN, EDWARD – Robbery 1st



6/20 COLEY, SEAN – Pistol Carrying without Licenses

7/20 CONN, LAVONTE – Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Pistol

8/20 DERICO, MICHAEL – Burglary 1st

9/20 HODGES, DERRICK – Theft of Property 1st

10/20 HUFFMAN, CEDRIC – Parole Violation



11/20 JACKSON, BONNIE – Human Trafficking 2nd Degree

12/20 LOWERY, BRANDON – Hold for other

13/20 MCCALL, DEDRICK – RObbery 1st

14/20 MOORE, ARTHUR – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle

15/20 MURRAY, TORQUEZ – Shooting or discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle



16/20 POWELL, ERIC – Burglary 1st

17/20 ROSS JR, KENNETH – Criminal Mischief 1st

18/20 SOLOMON, DONQUARIUS – Robbery 1st

19/20 WHITE, PATRICK – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance

20/20 WOODS, JOYDEN – Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault 2nd









































All are innocent until proven guilty.