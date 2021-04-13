Montgomery County Mugshots (03/25/21-04/03/21)
-
Montgomery County Mugshots 03.25-04.03
-
BURKETT, MICHAEL – Domestic Violence 2nd-Burglary III
-
COBB, JESSICA – Robbery 3rd
-
COCHRAN, STANLEY – Parole Violation
-
COLEMAN, EDWARD – Robbery 1st
COLEY, SEAN – Pistol Carrying without Licenses
-
CONN, LAVONTE – Certain Person Forbidden to Possess a Pistol
-
DERICO, MICHAEL – Burglary 1st
-
HODGES, DERRICK – Theft of Property 1st
-
HUFFMAN, CEDRIC – Parole Violation
JACKSON, BONNIE – Human Trafficking 2nd Degree
-
LOWERY, BRANDON – Hold for other
-
MCCALL, DEDRICK – RObbery 1st
-
MOORE, ARTHUR – Shooting or Discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle
-
MURRAY, TORQUEZ – Shooting or discharging Weapon into Occupied Building or Vehicle
POWELL, ERIC – Burglary 1st
-
ROSS JR, KENNETH – Criminal Mischief 1st
-
SOLOMON, DONQUARIUS – Robbery 1st
-
WHITE, PATRICK – Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance
-
WOODS, JOYDEN – Domestic Violence 2nd-Assault 2nd
Check out the Montgomery County Mugshots from 3/25-4/3!
All are innocent until proven guilty.