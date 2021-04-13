Montgomery Man Charged in Death of 5-Month-Old Son

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are conducting a homicide investigation following the death of five-month-old Austin Diaz Flora.

On Wednesday, April 7, at about 11:30 a.m., police say they responded to a hospital after receiving a report of a baby with life threatening injuries. The baby was taken to a hospital in Birmingham and died Saturday.

Police say a forensic exam resulted in the death being ruled a homicide.

Police have charged the child’s father, 20-year-old Ricardo Ocana of Montgomery with capital murder. He is being held without bond.

The circumstances surrounding the baby’s death remain under investigation, according to police.

Police ask anyone with any information related to this homicide to contact CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.