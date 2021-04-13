Selma Police Investigating City’s 4th Murder of the Year

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Selma Police are investigating the city’s fourth murder of the year. And they need your help to find whoever is responsible.

Sgt. Ray Blanks says 38 year old Donnie Streeter — died at the Vaughan Medical Center E-R Monday night.

“When we arrived to the hospital he was already unconscious and he never regained consciousness,” he said.

Blanks says Streeter was shot near the intersection of Philpot Avenue and Mabry Street.

However, investigators have no leads — or suspects in the case.

Katie Powell is related to Streeter.

“It’s very sad, you know the people that knew him, you know, we just think it’s ridiculous how people’s lives is cut so short due to gun violence. And it’s something need to be done about it,” she said.