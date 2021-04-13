U.S. Marshal Searching for Timothy Wyatt

by Alabama News Network Staff

1/6 Timothy Jabbar Wyatt – Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

2/6 Timothy Jabbar Wyatt – Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

3/6 Timothy Jabbar Wyatt – Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

4/6 Timothy Jabbar Wyatt – Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers

5/6 Timothy Jabbar Wyatt – Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers



6/6 Timothy Jabbar Wyatt – Photo from Central Alabama CrimeStoppers











The U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force continues its search for Timothy Jabbar Wyatt.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office resubmitted a request to CrimeStoppers to air Wyatt’s case again with additional photos.

The Autauga County Sheriff’s Office added the following: Timothy Jabbar Wyatt is wanted for Failure to Appear in Court for multiple charges. His bond has been revoked.

He may be in the area of Autauga or Chilton counties and is known to have been in the area of Shelby County sometime in late 2020 or early 2021. If you have any contact with him, use caution.

The charges he faces are: Failure to appear in court; robbery 1st degree; domestic violence by strangulation; kidnapping 1st degree; assault; attempted rape-dangerous/violent sex offender/serial rapist

Wyatt is described as 6′ 1″ in height, weighing approximately 190 lbs. He is 39 years old.

Timothy Wyatt is considered a dangerous sex offender with violent tendencies, according to CrimeStoppers.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Timothy Jabbar Wyatt, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.