Winn-Dixie Suspending Use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

by Alabama News Network Staff

With the U.S. recommending a pause in giving out the single-dose Johnson & Johnson/Janssen COVID-19 vaccine, Winn-Dixie Stores across Alabama says it will join others in suspending using the vaccine at its free clinics.

In a joint statement, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said it was investigating clots in six women in the days after vaccination, in combination with reduced platelet counts. More than 6.8 million doses of the J&J vaccine have been administered in the U.S.

Winn-Dixie had announced last month that it was expanding its vaccine program to include more stores and to begin offering the Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccine.

In a statement, Joe Caldwell, Director of Corporate Communications and Government Relations for Winn-Dixie parent company Southeastern Grocers, issued this statement:

“Customers who already have confirmed appointments for the Janssen vaccine will receive a text message notifying them of their appointment cancellation and they are welcome to reschedule through our online scheduling tool to receive a Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, as available.

We are working diligently to keep our appointment availability for the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines updated in real-time as we continue to safeguard the health and well-being of our communities.

This is a fluid situation and we will keep our communities informed as further updates, guidance and recommendations are relayed by the CDC and FDA. We ask our customers to be patient while we adjust to these evolving circumstances.”