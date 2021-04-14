Alabama Veterans Homes Establishes COVID-19 Vaccination Program

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Alabama State Veterans Homes has established a new COVID-19 vaccination program.

The Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs said the new program is in line with the CDC and will allow the four long-term facilities in the state to receive, store, and administer vaccinations directly to residents and staff members.

According to officials, the four facilities, Bill Nichols in Alexander City, William F. Green in Bay Minette, Floyd E. “Tut” Fann in Huntsville, and Colonel Robert L. Howard State in Pell City, are among the first long-term care facilities in the state to establish the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program.

After meeting all program requirements, the CDC recently licensed HMRx, the company that operates the homes’ pharmacies, as a COVID-19 vaccination provider. Each home has an upgraded pharmacy vaccination freezer to store COVID-19 vaccines, a state-of-the-art Digital Data Logger to monitor the freezer’s temperature 24 hours a day, and is enrolled in the federal vaccine allocation program.

“Establishing the CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Program in our state veterans homes is a great benefit to our residents and staff members,” Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Kent Davis said. “We, along with the rest of the state and country, have seen the dangers of COVID-19 and have been proactive with practicing the proper protocol to provide a safe environment for our veterans, staff and families.”

ADVA said the new program lessens the possibility of residents becoming exposed to the virus by receiving the vaccine at the facility.