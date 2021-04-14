ASU Golf: Alabama State set to play in WIGF Championship this week in preparation for conference tournament

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State heads to Pine Mountain (Ga.) for their final tune-up before the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) championships, playing in the WIGF Championships beginning Tuesday.

The annual Women’s Collegiate Golf Classic is a two-day, 36-hole event of stroke play competition that will take place at the Callaway Gardens-Lake View Course. The tournament recently celebrated 20 years and the winner of the tournament will be awarded the Renee Powell Cup, honoring Renee Powell, a pioneer African-American female professional golfer.

The course will play as a par-70 and is 6,043 yards long for the participating teams that include Alabama State, Delaware State, Savannah State, North Carolina A&T, Chicago State, and Texas Southern.

The tournament will be a final tune-up for the conference championships which is set to take place April 19-21 in Alexandria (La.).

Follow the Hornets

For complete coverage of Alabama State University golf, follow the Hornets on social media @BamaStateGolf (Twitter), /BamaStateSports (Facebook), and @BamaStateSports (Instagram), or visit the official home of Alabama State athletics at BamaStateSports.com.