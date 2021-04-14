ASU Tennis: Alabama State earns top seeds in both men and women SWAC Championships

by Janae Smith

MONTGOMERY, Ala. | Alabama State earned the top seed for both Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tennis Championships this weekend.

On the men’s side, Alabama State (7-5, 5-0 SWAC) earned the top seed after dropping just three points in their five conference matches. The Hornets are in search of their fourth consecutive conference tournament championship, and fifth in the last six years after winning in 2015.

Alabama A&M enters the tournament as the second seed, followed by Alcorn, Jackson State, Prairie View A&M, and Mississippi Valley State. By virtue of their regular season championship and top seed, Alabama State receives a bye into the semifinals on Saturday where they will face the winner of Jackson State and Mississippi Valley State at 1 pm.

Meanwhile, on the women’s side, Alabama State (6-6, 6-1 SWAC) earned the top seed by virtue of the conference’s tiebreakers after the Lady Hornets found themselves tied with Jackson State and Prairie View A&M with identical conference records. Alabama State is in search of its fourth consecutive conference championship after the 2020 season was cut short.

Jackson State will enter the tournament as the second seed, followed by Prairie View A&M, Alabama A&M, Southern, and Alcorn State.

Alabama State, by virtue of the top seed, receives a bye to the semifinals on Saturday at 9 am against the winner of the Alabama A&M and Alcorn State match.

The tournaments will be held at the City Park/Pepsi Tennis Center in New Orleans (La.) this Friday-Sunday (April 16-18), with the winners receiving an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

