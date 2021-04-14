Cloudy & Damp For Now

by Shane Butler

A cloudy and damp weather pattern is in play across the area. We expect periods of rain and possibly storms through Saturday afternoon. Several waves will work along a frontal boundary that hangs up nearby over the northern gulf. One to three inch rainfall is possible over the next three days. The t-storm threat continues to look low for our area. Stronger to severe storms would tend to track south of us. We’re definitely trending cooler heading into the weekend. Temps will come down quite a bit with highs only managing the mid to upper 60s both Friday and Saturday. Our weather begins to improve and we’re back into sunshine Sunday. Temps respond with highs reaching the lower 70s. Sunny and dry days continue into early and mid part of next week. We could be back in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees by Wednesday.