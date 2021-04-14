Cold Front and Rain on the Way

by Ryan Stinnett

RAIN ON THE WAY: A cold front will approach the state today bringing more clouds, cooler temperatures, and scattered showers and a few storms, but thankfully no severe weather for much of the state. Best chance of a strong thunderstorm is over the southwest corner of the state, where SPC has a “marginal risk” (level 1/5) defined for Washington, Mobile, Choctaw, Clarke, and Baldwin counties.

The threat for rain will continue tonight and into Thursday as the front slowly sinks south through the state, but by the afternoon the rain will have shifted down to the Gulf Coast, and much of Alabama will be dry. Highs tomorrow will be in the lower 70s. Rain totals should be less than one-half inch, with higher amounts across southern portions of Alabama. Friday will be another mostly cloudy day, and we will bring in a chance of some light rain late in the day into Friday night with a wave of energy working along the from to the south. No severe storms, probably no thunder as the air will be cool and stable with highs again the 60s.

WEEKEND WEATHER: Rain is expected to start our Saturday, but will shift out of the area by midday and the rest of weekend looks mostly dry. The sky will continue to feature more clouds than sun both days with highs again in the low 70s Saturday and Sunday.

FOOTBALL WEATHER: Both Auburn and Alabama will hold their annual spring scrimmage games Saturday. The game in Tuscaloosa kicks off at 12 Noon… kickoff in Auburn is set for 1:00. At both stadiums, we believe the weather will be dry, but the sky will be mostly cloudy. Temperatures will be in the 65-69 degree range in Tuscaloosa and Auburn Saturday afternoon.

INTO NEXT WEEK: For now, the global models continue to suggest a relatively quiet pattern with no widespread rain or severe weather events for Alabama with temperatures at or below seasonal averages.

Have a Wednesday like no other!!!

