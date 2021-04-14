CrimeStoppers: Reward Offered in March 2021 Murder Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Central Alabama CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that may lead to the arrest of a suspect(s) in the death of Abimael Roblero.

CrimeStoppers said the incident happened on Sunday, March 14 in the 200 block of South Hopper Street.

Montgomery police responded to the scene to find a victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim, later identified as Abimael Roblero, was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police are seeking assistance from anyone that might have information in this case.

If you do, you are asked to call the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2832 or call the Central Alabama CrimeStoppers at 215-STOP.