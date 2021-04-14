Health Centers Across Alabama Receives over $92 Million in Grant Money for COVID Relief Programs

by Ja Nai Wright

April 1, 2021, the Biden administration along with the Health resources and services administration invested more than $6 billion to community health centers nationwide. The state of Alabama received a total of $92 million to support 17 health corporations across the state.

The American Rescue Plan Act awarded grants to Health Services Inc, in Montgomery, AL. The company was awarded $7,801,375 to put towards efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Gilbert Darrington, CEO of Health Services Inc, had this to say;

“We are very excited and very fortunate and very blessed to receive the grant award. It will go a long way to help us combat the COVID-19 virus. And so we received 7.8 million dollars as a result of the plan and we will be able to use that in several different way, but it is directly related to COVID-19 activities.”

Health Centers Incorporated has 7 facilities in the Montgomery area, 13 in total including facilities in Lowdnes, Autautga and Elmore county. The money that is awarded will go towards expanding their centers and staff and additional mobile clinics so they can reach more residents in the community.

This is a one time grant that the companies get to use for the next two years to make all changes necessary to stop the spread, including COVID testing and Vaccinations. Each corporation in the state was awarded a different amount of money starting with a base of $500,000. An additional $125 was added for every patient that was seen in the year 2019. Another $250 was added per uninsured patient in 2019.

The Rural Health Medical Program in Selma and the Southeast Alabama Rural Health Associates in Troy were also awarded the grant money in Alabama.